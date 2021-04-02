September 10, 1928 – March 28, 2021 (age 92)

Marilyn Miller Holbrook passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Park City, Utah at the age of 92.

She was born on September 10, 1928 in Tremonton, Utah to Ole Marion Miller and Erma Barbara Frank.

Marilyn married Alan Ford Holbrook on December 26, 1951. She graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology.

Marilyn enjoyed playing golf with Alan and friends and was an avid tennis player and longtime member of the Salt Lake Tennis Club.

She is survived by her two sons, Gregory (Mindy) and Ford (Jan), Park City, and three granddaughters Casey, Annie and Tess. She is preceded in death by her husband Alan, her parents, and her siblings, Colleen, Reed, Barbara, and Richard.

A small graveside service with the immediate family will be held Monday, April 5, 2021 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah at 3:00pm. The family respectfully asks that all COVID protocols be observed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Dignity Memorial.