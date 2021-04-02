November 9, 1965 – April 1, 2021 (age 55)

Mark Dennis Leishman passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in North Logan, Utah on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Mark was born in Logan on November 9, 1965 to Janice Allen Leishman and John Dennis Leishman. He grew up in a loving family in Hyrum, Utah surrounded by grandparents and extended family. Mark attended Sky View High School his sophomore and junior years, but was always proud to be part of the first graduating class at Mountain Crest High School in 1984.

Mark served an honorable two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Canada Halifax Mission. He later received an Associate Degree from Salt Lake Community College and studied Finance at Utah State University. He married Lisa Combe in the Logan LDS Temple on December 28, 1993, their marriage the source of four beautiful children.

Mark’s favorite time of year was fall, signaling the dropping of temperatures and leaves, football season, Thanksgiving (his favorite holiday), and the annual Leishman Deer Hunt with dad, brother, uncles, and cousins at their property in Blacksmith Fork Canyon.

Mark was always eager to share funny stories and memories from this timeless family tradition. He excelled at and loved sports, especially football, softball, and basketball. Mark enjoyed cooking meals for his family, Thanksgiving turkey and grilled steaks among his specialties.

The real estate industry was the basis of Mark’s chosen career path, including positions as a title officer/manager, real estate agent, home inspector, and owner of a successful painting company.

Mark held various church callings in several LDS auxiliaries including the Sunday School, Primary, Elders Quorum, Cub Scouts, Young Men’s, and Bishopric as Executive Secretary.

Mark is survived by Lisa Combe Leishman; their four amazing children, McKynna, Madisyn, Gavyn, and Daxyn; mother, Janice Allen Leishman; sister, Kristi Leishman; brother, Eric Leishman; and many other extended family members. As difficult as it has been to accept Mark’s illness and premature passing, we are comforted by our belief in the glorious reunion with his dad, grandparents, uncles, and cousins. Mark will be sorely missed by so many whose lives he touched for good.

A viewing will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 6:30 – 8:00pm at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East, in Logan, Utah. The funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 also at White Pine.

Interment and graveside services will be at the Hyrum Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the remarkable healthcare workers who caringly and compassionately watched over Mark these past few weeks.

The funeral will be broadcasted live via Zoom and may be viewed by clicking here.