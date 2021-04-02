March 2, 1957 – March 29, 2021 (age 64)

Robert Kent Johnson passed away on March 29, 2021 at the age of 64. Throughout much of his adult years, a battle with a serious illness created much frustration for him.

Kent was born to Lenard and Evelyn Johnson on March 2, 1957. His many siblings adored him, and loved to hear his delightful giggles when he was a young boy. He loved all animals, especially horses, and sometimes would find himself in trouble as he wanted them all to be free.

His big heart and loving nature made him a favorite uncle. Kent could often be found being a “Human Punching Bag” as he allowed his nephews to tackle him and use him as their personal gym equipment.

He had a gift for writing, and shared his poems with many family members. He was also artistic and while working with his brother Gary in drywall, created a beautiful pattern for ceiling texture that resembled a silhouette of a tree.

He will be missed, but his family is excited that he is finally free from the restraints of his body and mind, and he will now be able to experience all the wonderful things that he was unable to enjoy in this life.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Lenard and Evelyn Johnson; his brothers, Thomas Charles and Delmar W.; and his sister, Yula Jessop.

He is survived by his brothers, LeRoy, Brent, and Gary; his sisters, Marjorie Leslie, Sharee M. Johnson, Jolene Parkin, and Debbie Kozlowski; and by many loving nieces and nephews.

Kent’s family wishes to express appreciation to the caregivers in his life.

His life will be celebrated on Monday, April 5, 2021 with a viewing at 1:00pm, followed by a funeral at 2:00pm. They will both be held at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West, 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah.

Internment will be at 3:00pm at the Smithfield Cemetery, 300 East Center Street, Smithfield, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.