Ask an Expert – April gardening checklist

April showers (and work in the garden) bring May flowers (and plants). Consider these tips to help you prepare! Included are links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac.

Consider planting peas in the garden every 2-3 weeks (until early May) to extend the harvest.

Click here for information about how to plant and harvest rhubarb.

Check out the fact sheets produced by USU Extension. We have over 55 on herbs and vegetables!

Mechanically control young garden weeds by hoeing or hand pulling.

Protect fruit blossoms and tender garden plants from late freezing temperatures. Click here for critical temperatures in fruit.

If storing bulbs, check their condition to ensure they are firm, and remove any that are soft or rotten.

If locally available, plant bare root trees and shrubs, keeping the exposed roots moist until planted.

Wait to prune roses until after buds begin to swell to avoid late frost damage to new growth.

Prune spring flowering shrubs (those that bloom before June) after they have bloomed to encourage new flower buds for next season.

Divide crowded, fall-blooming perennials.

Divide cool-season ornamental grasses when new growth begins to emerge.

Apply chelated iron (FeEDDHA) to plants with prior problems with iron chlorosis.

Use organic mulches (wood chips or bark) to retain soil moisture around shrubs and trees.

Plant a tree to Celebrate National Arbor Day. The USU Tree Browser offers an interactive list of tree species adapted to the Intermountain West.

Apply pre-emergent herbicides in late March to mid-April to control annual weeds in your lawn, such as crabgrass and spurge.

Click here for information on planting a lawn.

In compacted sites, aerate with a hollow core aerator when turfgrass is actively growing in April to June.

Check sprinkler systems for leaks. Also, clean filters and fix and align heads.

Pests and Problems: