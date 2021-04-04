Case counts accelerating in 30 states, but not in Utah

Image of the vaccine approval process. Image courtesy of coronavirus.utah.gov

An Intermountain Healthcare physician told Utah reporters Friday that COVID-19 case counts are accelerating in 30 states, a contrast to recent trends in Utah.

“This is a good spot for us to be currently in here in Utah,” said Dr. Eddie Stenehjem. “We’re not out of the woods by any means, but man, we’re at a much better spot now than we were three months ago.”

He said almost eight of every 10 Utahns 70 or older have been vaccinated so that if another surge happens it might be slowed down in terms of deaths and hospitalizations.

He also said as people spend more time outside in the current warmer weather conditions, transmissions are less likely.

In recent weeks deaths caused by the coronavirus are trending down in Utah.

Sunday’s report from the Utah Department of Health included no new COVID-19 deaths; one death was reported Saturday. There were 18 coronavirus deaths in Utah the last seven days and 52 the week before that.

Utah’s coronavirus update Sunday reports 344 new positive cases of the virus including 30 of them detected in northern Utah.

There have been 223,314 total tests administered in Utah’s three Northern Utah counties including 165,676 in Cache County, 56,090 in Box Elder County and 1,548 in Rich County.

There have been 20,844 total positive tests in the Bear River Health District during the 13 month’s of the pandemic.

The state health department said with 14,350 more vaccines administered since Saturday, vaccinations now total almost 1.5 million.

As of Sunday, 524,864 Utahns are now fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the outbreak 387,341 Utahns have contracted COVID-19.

Exactly 2.4 million Utahns have been tested, 5,216 more than Saturday and there have been 4.3 million total tests administered in the state.

There have been 181,181 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,966 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho. In three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,149 positive cases in Franklin County, 368 in Bear Lake County and 347 in Oneida County.