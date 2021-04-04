Church President announces temple to be constructed in Smithfield

President Russell M. Nelson speaking at the church's general conference in Salt Lake City, April 4, 2021.

SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build a temple in Smithfield. The announcement Sunday afternoon, came during the final session of the church’s general conference, as he declared the locations of 20 future sites, the second-highest number of temples announced at one time in the history of the Church.

The Smithfield Utah Temple will be the second temple in Cache County and the 25th in Utah. The Logan Utah Temple was the second pioneer-era temple to be dedicated in the state.

In April 7, 2019, President Nelson announced plans to close and renovate the Logan, Manti and Salt Lake City temples. Renovation for the later two has already began and no date has been announced for the Logan renovation to begin.

The exact location and design of the temple was not announced.

During the Sunday announcement, President Nelson said, “We are building now for the future!” He noted that even though temples throughout the world have been partially closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will open when local government regulations allow it.

“Do all you can to bring COVID numbers down in your area so that your temple opportunities can increase,” stated President Nelson. “Meanwhile, keep your temple covenants and blessings foremost in your minds and hearts.

Stay true to the covenants you have made.”

In addition to the new temple in Smithfield, President Nelson also announced temples to be built in eight other locations in the United States, including:

Burley, Idaho

Elko, Nevada

Helena, Montana

Casper, Wyoming

Eugene, Oregon

Yorba Linda, California

Grand Junction, Colorado

Farmington, New Mexico

The other 11 international sites included:

Oslo, Norway

Brussels, Belgium

Vienna, Austria

Kumasi, Ghana

Beira, Mozambique

Cape Town, South Africa

Singapore, Republic of Singapore

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Cali, Colombia

Querétaro, México

Torreón, México

President Nelson concluded his address stating, “We want to bring the house of the Lord even closer to our members, that they may have the sacred privilege of attending the temple as often as their circumstances allow.”

Many elements of the 191st Annual General Conference April 3-4 was conspicuously different than preceding, pre-COVID-19 conferences.

Throngs of people didn’t flood the streets and sidewalks around Church headquarters in downtown Salt Lake City between sessions on Saturday and Sunday. Instead, Church leaders spoke to an empty auditorium in the Conference Center Littler Theater on Temple Square.

In lieu of gatherings full of hugs, handshakes and well wishes, Church leaders sat 6-feet apart with faces partially obscured by medical masks.

