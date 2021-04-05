Church leader says Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints not tied to any political party

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on October 3, 2020.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A leading figure in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says no single political party or individual candidate represents the church’s positions.

Dallin Oaks, a former justice on the Utah Supreme Court, told members during a Sunday conference that they should decide for themselves what issues are most important and be prepared to change which party or candidate they support from election to election.

Last month, another member of a church governing panel that includes Oaks apologized following revelations that political donations were made in his name to Democrats including President Joe Biden.