George Alden Parker, 78 returned to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Ogden Regional Medical Center.

George was born February 18, 1943 in Providence, Rhode Island a son of Alfred Parker and Priscillia Turton Parker.

He grew up in Roy, Utah and attended Weber Schools and graduated from Weber High School in 1961.

He married Dorothy Lee Winters on June 10, 1966 in Willard, Utah, they were sealed in the Ogden Temple.

George and Dorothy were the Baptism coordinators for the Willard Stake, services missionaries at the Brigham City Temple.

He was a machinist and retired from Parker-Hannifin.

George enjoyed fishing, camping, four wheeling, going with the Ute Saltshaker of Good Sam’s, woodworking, classic old cars. He was a jokester, fun loving and a dependable family man.

Surviving are his sweetheart Dorothy; children: Wendy (Ed) Allred; George Alfred (Nana) Parker; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are his siblings: Alana (Brandon) Mitchell; Dorothy Jean (Dave) Edwards; Carol (Ralph) Jubinville, Lillian Keenan and Jana (Shaun) Jensen.

Preceded in death by his parents, son Edward and sisters Merri Ann and Ramona.

Special thanks to Ogden Regional nurses and staff in ICU for all their loving care of George.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2:00pm at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Viewings will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and on Wednesday from 12:30 – 1:30pm at the Mortuary.

Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery, 470 North Main Street, Willard, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.