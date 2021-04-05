June 22, 1945 – March 31, 2021 (age 75)

Janis Talbot Thatcher died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Logan, Utah due to complications from calciphylaxis. She was 75.

Janis was born on June 22, 1945 at the family farmhouse in Winder, Franklin County, Idaho to Henry Leon (Lee) Talbot and Alice Naomi Seamons Talbot. She was the youngest of 12 children: Gwen (d), Leon (d), Dona, Keith (d), June (d), Eugene, Audrey (d), Kenneth (d), Gary (d), Neil, Dora.

Education shaped much of Janis’s life. Her first school was Winder Elementary, then Preston Jr. High, and Preston High. Janis earned a BS in 1969 from Utah State University in Elementary Education with minors in English and Library Science. Janis continued to learn throughout her life and shared her love of knowledge with her family and others.

After graduation, Janis taught 3rd Grade in Pocatello for 5 years, 2 at Indian Hills Elementary and 3 at Tyhee Elementary. It was during this time that she was set up on a blind date and met her future husband, Howard. They dated off and on for 2 years before deciding to tie the knot.

Janis married Howard Fuhriman Thatcher on October 4, 1974 in the Logan Temple. Howard and Janis made a home in Logan and raised four daughters. Howard and Jan were married for 45 years.

After her children were in school, Janis went back to teaching in 1988, became the Library Media Teacher at Ellis Elementary in 1989, and later at Hillcrest Elementary as well. Jan loved teaching children and encouraging them to love books. She also had the pleasure to teach two of her own children and most of her grandchildren at Ellis over the 19 years she worked there. Janis retired in 2009, but continued helping with her grandkids’ education at home.

Janis was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many callings over the years and had a deep love of the Gospel. Her faith sustained her through many illnesses and troubled times.

Janis loved spending time with her family. She and Howard would pack up their kids and go for long drives on weekends, and had adventures during the summer traveling around Utah, visiting family in other parts of the country, or simply enjoying the beauty of Cache Valley. Jan also loved music and had a wonderful singing voice. She fondly remembered playing her guitar and singing with her students in Pocatello and at many family gatherings. Jan was an avid reader and often bonded with her grandkids while reading books to them. She also loved her “silly pets”, especially her kitties. She had so many talents and gifts, and gave her love so freely. We will miss her so much!

Janis is survived by her husband Howard, daughters: Amy (Russell) Ogilvie, Nancy, Joanna, Melinda (Jeff) Lofland, and 7 grandchildren: Morgan, Britton, Paige, Darien, Liam, Naomi, and Atticus. She loved caring for many other people’s children, being a “bonus” mother and grandmother for them.

Janis wanted us to thank Dr. Nash, Kim, and her other helpers for the last 20 years of care. She was also grateful to the angels at Intermountain Dialysis Center.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Lundstrom Park 1st Ward, 1260 North 1600 East in Logan, Utah, and via Zoom. Viewings will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, Utah and from 10:30 – 11:30am on the day of the funeral at the ward. Please respect masks and social distancing.

Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery, Logan, Utah.

Services will be live streamed, and may be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.