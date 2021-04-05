Joanne Lasley, age 89, passed away peacefully in her home on April 2, 2021, in her family’s presence.
Joanne was born February 25, 1932, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Sarah Earl and Einer Peder Pederson.
After graduating high school in Idaho Falls, she earned her nursing degree at Ricks College and the LDS hospital. Jo and Gordon met while she was in high school and were married 9 days after he returned from his mission on October 9, 1952, in the Logan Temple.
Jo had a strong love of the arts, starting as a young girl. Her passions ranged from gardening, painting, sculpting to teaching art classes. She built up the fine arts division in the community fair and produced roadshows for over two decades in the Tremonton area.
Jo and Gordon are the parents of Gorden Reid and Sheryl Richards Lasley, David Martin and Janet Francom Lasley, Gregory Waid and Denise Misrasi Lasley, Matthew Charles and Elizabeth Misrasi Lasley, Morgan Blair Lasley, Sara Jo and Scott DeJarnatt, Aaron Judd and Irene Graff Lasley, Diane and Brent Francom, Mike and Kari Rostrum, Matt Molloy, Rachael Despain, and Tina Mills Molloy. 40 grandchildren and 56 great-grandchildren. They served lovingly for 15 years as foster parents to countless children with whom they shared their home.
Jo was preceded in death by three grandchildren: Aimee Denise Lasley, Steven David Lasley, and Jack Spear. She was also preceded by her sibling Peder and his wife, Sharon Pedersen. She is survived by Einer and Marian Pedersen and Ruth and Richard Pape.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tiffany and Debbie for their care. And to 3rd Ward Compassionate Service.
Viewing and funeral services will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. The viewing will be held from 9:30 – 10:30am with the funeral to follow at 11:00am.
Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page.
Mr. Gordon Lasley passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. There will be a double public funeral for the couple.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.