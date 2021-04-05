May 14, 1943 – April 1, 2021 (age 77)

Kathryn Diane Haws Ewing ended her courageous battle with cancer and returned to our Heavenly Father on April 1, 2021.

Diane was born May 14, 1943 in Logan, Utah to Garland Hugo and Verba Malinda (Petersen) Haws. She attended school in Hyrum Utah, graduating from South Cache High School in 1961. Diane attended USU focusing on accounting.

Diane married Larry Wayne Ewing on June 12, 1964 in Hyrum, Utah. They were sealed in the Logan Temple on May 6, 1965. The couple resided in Hyrum, Logan and settled in Smithfield, Utah. Together they raised 5 children, 4 girls and a boy.

Diane was a member of the LDS Church and served many positions throughout her life. She had a strong testimony and often would sing Hymns to her children.

Diane enjoyed the outdoors. We spent many years camping, being at the lake, and just exploring the state. Diane loved working in her yard. She would garden and preserve her harvest. She taught her children the value of hard work.

Diane’s greatest accomplishment in her life is her posterity. She always spoke of the importance of family. There is not a member of her family that cannot speak of the love she had for each and every member of her family. She was a caring nurturing soul and raised her children to be caring and compassionate. She was always there to listen with a caring heart, words of wisdom, and of course a joke if it was needed.

Diane had a passion and talent for Genealogy. Many family members, immediate and extended, have benefited from her research and dedication. We have enjoyed the histories, and photographs of the ancestors she has found. Diane said she felt she knew those she did the work for because of her research. She was anxious to meet them once she passed on.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband Larry Wayne Ewing, her parents, Garland and Verba Haws, brothers Boyd, Dale, and Varnell, sister LuDene (Carroll), and her daughter-in-law Erin Rene Ewing.

Diane is survived by her brother Ralph, sisters Bonnie (Hall) and Helen (Stuart), son Larry Shayne Ewing (Coni Murray Ewing), daughters Ramona Ann Hernandez (Cesar Hernandez), Cheryl Kaye Gerber (Gordon Gerber), Brenda Lee Humphries (Jason Humphries), and Sandra Lynne Clark. Diane has 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Monday, April 5, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Smithfield City Cemetery, 300 East Center Street, Smithfield, Utah. Please note, we request face masks to be worn.

The Ewing family would like to extend our sincere thanks to IHC Home Health and Hospice, Maple Springs Assisted Living, IHC Hospital, Cache Valley Mortuary, and all the many doctors and nurses involved in Diane’s care. We also want to thank all the many friends and family who came to visit our Mom while she was at home. Her heart was full of gratitude and love.

Loved you yesterday,

Love you still.

Always have, and always will.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.