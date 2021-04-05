Logan librarian on why reading is important not only for children but also for adults

LOGAN — We all know that reading is important for children, but also for adults as well. The Logan Library has launched a Spring reading program for adults with a competitive edge – a $50 dollar gift card that you could win.

On KVNU’s For the Program on Monday, Adult Non-fiction Librarian Joseph Anderson said in deciding to keep adults engaged and encourage reading habits, they decided to extend their traditional summer reading programs throughout the year for adults. Anderson said reading benefits adults in all kinds of ways.

“People will learn non-fiction to learn or fiction to escape or be entertained, but also some studies have shown over the years that reading can increase your empathy towards other people, it can boost your vocabulary, it can reduce stress,” he explained.

And Anderson said it can help keep your mind sharp and actually reduce the likelihood of dementia. Reading can keep one learning well beyond high school or college.

“For those of us that maybe consider ourselves lifelong learners, reading, once you’ve left formal school,(and)reading especially from the public library can be a way of continuing your education”

The Spring Reading program runs through May 31st. Those interested in joining the program and competition can join online at LoganUtahLibrary.readsquared.com and get a free account and then just track how much you read.

AUDIO: Librarian Joseph Anderson talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 4-5-2021