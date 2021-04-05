Logan man charged with raping teenage girl waives preliminary hearing and pleads not guilty

Booking photo for Jayden A. Miller (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 23-year-old Logan man is being bound over on charges of allegedly raping a teenage girl. Jayden A. Miller waived his rights to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Miller participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference.

Defense attorney Shannon Demler said Miller wished to waive the preliminary hearing, where a judge would have determined whether prosecutors had sufficient evidence to bind the suspect over for trial. He also entered not guilty pleas to the charges and asked for time to work out a possible plea deal.

In October, prosecutors filed a criminal case against Miller in 1st District Court. It included charges of rape, a first-degree felony; forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor.

The crimes allegedly occurred around July 2019.

Miller spoke only briefly during Monday’s hearing, explaining that he was willing to waive his rights. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

