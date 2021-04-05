January 6, 1975 – April 2, 2021 (age 46)

Matthew J. Martin, 46 of Brownsville, Nebraska and Preston, Idaho passed away April 2, 2021 after a tragic accident in Daviess County, Missouri.

Matt was born January 6, 1975 to Scott and Vicki Martin in Logan, Utah.

He graduated from Preston High School in 1993. Matt obtained an associates degree at Idaho State University in electrical engineering.

He was an avid golfer and truly had a love for all sports. Matt enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling. He was a Raiders, Chicago Cubs, and NASCAR fan.

Matt is preceded in death by his brother Brooks Martin, maternal grandfather Carl Sohn, paternal grandparents John and Fern Martin, maternal step-grandfather Jack Butterfield, uncle Barry Sohn, cousin Jerry Biggs.

Survived by: Parents Scott and Vicki Martin of Preston, Idaho, sister Holly (Ben) Nielson of Plain City, Utah, maternal grandmother June Butterfield of Preston, Idaho, nephews, aunts, uncles, many cousins, friends near and far.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Clifton Cemetery in Clifton, Idaho.

Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, Missouri at 660-663-2117.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Stith Family Funeral Home.