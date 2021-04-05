UDOH Monday reports 173 positive COVID cases and one death

One new COVID-19 death, a woman in Utah County between the ages 65-84, was part of the Monday report from the Utah Department of Health. There have been 2,133 total coronavirus deaths in Utah over the course of the pandemic.

Utah’s coronavirus update Monday also reported 173 new positive cases of the virus, including four of them in northern Utah. The last time there were fewer cases was 163 cases on March 21.

There have been 224,496 total tests administered in Utah’s three Northern Utah counties including 166,746 in Cache County, 56,199 in Box Elder County and 1,551 in Rich County.

Since the start of the pandemic over a year ago there have been 20,848 total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. (20,462 of those patients are described as “recovered.”) Most of the cases were found in Cache County (15,601) followed by Box Elder County (5,090) and Rich County (143).

To date, 82,384 vaccine doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District, including 58,946 in Cache County, 22,207 in Box Elder County and 1,231 in Rich County. That means 18 percent of all adults in the tri-county area have been vaccinated.

The state health department said with 2,326 more vaccines administered since Sunday, vaccinations in Utah now total 1.498 million.

As of Monday, over 565,000 Utahns are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the outbreak 387,514 Utahns have contracted COVID-19.

Just over 2.4 million Utahns have been tested as of Monday and there have been nearly 4.3 million total tests administered in the state.

There are 121 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, eight fewer than Sunday, and 47 are in intensive care units.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.1 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5 percent.

There have been 181,499 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,968 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho. In three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,151 positive cases in Franklin County, 368 in Bear Lake County and 347 in Oneida County.