USU Outdoor Rec archive is gaining international recognition

File photo by Tommy Lisbin on Unsplash

LOGAN – About three years ago, Professor Sean Michael of Utah State University’s Outdoor Design and Development program wanted to start a collection of early documents in the outdoor industry to support his History of Outdoor Products class.

Clint Pumphrey, curator at USU Collections and Archives, said that started an effort to contact collectors of such materials.

“They were very generous in donating an initial batch of about 1,200 outdoor catalogs dating from about 1960 through the present,” Pumphrey said. “Since that time, we’ve been able to build the collection up to about 3,000 catalogs through additional donations and some purchases we’ve been able to make.”

He said the oldest item in the collection is an Abercrombie catalog dating back to 1898.

Pumphrey began working with Chase Anderson of USU’s Outdoor Design and Product Development program, who explains the interest in this new archive at USU.

“People have a connection to the outdoors. And especially globally, outdoors – in terms of fashion – is really having a moment right now,” Anderson exclaimed. “Outdoor brands are becoming more recognizable and really taking the lead in a lot of different areas. I think people are really developing an attachment to outdoor brands right now; it’s really having a moment.”

Anderson said industry professionals have begun writing about USU’s growing archive and one called it the most comprehensive collection of outdoor industry catalogs and materials known to exist.

Pumphrey and Anderson have turned the idea into a physical and online archive of magazines, catalogs, sketch books, patents and more industry artifacts.