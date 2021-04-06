Amanda Jo Whiteley, age 22 from Logan, Utah passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2021. Amanda was found in her beloved mountains of Logan Canyon.

She was born December 4, 1998 in Saratoga Springs, New York. Amanda and her parents, Mitch and Amy Jo Whiteley, moved to Providence, Utah in December of 2000 when she was 2 years old. Then, the family settled in Preston, Idaho in March of 2003 when she was 5. Amanda attended Pioneer and Oakwood Elementary Schools in Preston. She then attended Preston Jr. High and Preston High School.

Amanda loved her animals and worked hard to train and care for her goats and rabbits which she showed at the Franklin County Fair. She earned Grand Champion with her goat, Elmer. As a talented athlete, she participated in Track and Field, Cheerleading and Gymnastics throughout her Jr High and High School years. She graduated from Preston High School in May of 2017.

Amanda continued loving and nurturing animals and wanted to become a Vet Tech. She started her education as a CNA and attained her Certificate in 2017. Her first job was at Sunshine Terrace, then in 2018 transferred to Logan Regional Hospital. Amanda worked in the Post-Operative Department and also was rotated into Pediatrics on occasion where she loved caring for the babies.

Amanda began yearning again to care for animals, and took a job in Perry, Utah at Canyon View Cares animal hospital. She loved her job and told her family it was a joy to go work every day.

Amanda is survived by her parents, Mitch and Amy Jo Whiteley, her siblings, Jessica Jo and her husband Ryan Vineyard, Samantha Jo Whiteley, Carissa Jo Whiteley and Caysen Mitchell Whiteley. As well as many supportive and loving extended family members.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00am in the Cub River Ward Chapel, 5307 East Cub River Road, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Friday from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and Friday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the church.

Interment will be in the Fielding City Cemetery, 17145 North 4400 West, Fielding, Utah at 3:00pm.

The family has been physically strengthened by the outpouring of love, support, and prayers. Thank you to everyone.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cache Humane Society in Amanda’s memory by calling 435-792-3920.

