November 13, 2005 – March 31, 2021 (age 15)

Our beloved, sweet, good, son and brother, Bridger Joshua Johnson, passed away in an accident on March 31, 2021 at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, Utah, doing something he loved: 4-Wheeling.

Bridger was born on November 13, 2005, in Ogden, Utah to Josh and Sarah Johnson. He was the first grandchild born to both sides of the family, so he was the pride and joy of the entire family. From a very young age, Bridger had a big spirit in a little body. His kindness, compassion, and empathy were wiser than his years. He had a witty sense of humor, loved to tease, and had a smile that brightened the day of everyone.

Bridger was always a thinker, too smart for his own good, and excelled in school, earning high honors each term.

He loved the outdoors and was always up for an adventure. Fishing, hunting, camping, ATV riding, scouts and hiking were some of his favorite things to do. He was an avid reader, loved to play video games, and was becoming quite the pianist. He loved music and always had something playing on his speaker or AirPods. He listened to everything from Johnny Cash and Brooks and Dunn, to Beastie Boys.

He recently found a love for wrestling and excelled; his team left this tribute: “From the moment you walked on the mat, you were an example of hard work and a desire to learn. Your coaches, teammates and team managers will never forget your positive attitude and your bright smile.”

Bridger loved his family and provided such strong support to all, especially his mom. He was his dad’s sidekick on all their outdoor adventures. Bridger was a wonderful big brother, one that teased, played, and could always be relied on to lend a helping hand. He loved his sister, Kenna, and was so excited when his baby brother, Colter, arrived. He also loved his pup, Blaze. Bridger had a great group of friends that he loved and enjoyed spending time with them: The Three Amigos, the wrestling boys, and the neighborhood crew.

Bridger was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had a strong testimony, had a desire to help, serve, and perform his priesthood responsibilities. He served in numerous callings in his church quorums. A highlight for him was when he had the opportunity to sing in the Layton Area Youth Choir at the General Priesthood Conference Session.

A few perfectly fitting words that loved ones use to describe Bridger include: Selfless, a tease, loved, intelligent, thoughtful, compassionate, witty, kind, adventurous, loyal, responsible, determined, calm, clean, intentional, precocious, articulate, attentive, inclusive, pure-hearted, beloved, irreplaceable, brave, resilient, baby-whisperer, comforting, courageous, cherished and “one of a kind”. Bridger truly is one of a kind, our hearts will never be the same without him. He leaves the biggest void in the lives of all who know him. Through Christ, we have faith and peace in knowing our Bridger will rise once again, and we will again embrace our good, sweet boy.

Surviving are his parents, Josh and Sarah Johnson; sister, Kenna; brother, Colter; grandparents Mark and Julie Johnson, and Gene and Sandy Curtis; great-grandparents Loyal and Earlene Johnson, Bette Ann Hendrickson, Doreen Curtis, and Elaine Schell; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Bridger was preceded in death by great-grandpas Kenneth E. Curtis, Alven Hendrickson, and Robert Smith.

A viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary, 1941 North Main Street, Farmington, Utah on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 6:00 – 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held at the Layton 2nd Ward Chapel, 400 South 2200 West, Layton, Utah on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 11:00am with a viewing prior at 9:30 – 10:30am.

Burial services for family and close friends will take place directly afterwards at the Kaysville City Cemetery.

Services will be available virtually via Facebook Live and may be viewed by clicking here.

A special thank you to the medics, rangers, officers, Hyrum Taft and family, and especially his dad, Josh, for all they did to try to save our sweet boy.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Russon Mortuary.