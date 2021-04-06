February 8, 1987 – April 2, 2021 (age 34)

Our brilliant son, brother, and friend, Clifford William Miller, 34, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 2, 2021 in Corinne, Utah.

He was born on February 8, 1987 in Victorville, California, a son of Larry Joe and Dawn Leeann Haviland.

He was currently employed by Swift Trucking as a truck driver.

Surviving is his mother, Dawn Leeann Haviland, and his sister, Shana Rae Hairston, both of Hoquiam, Washington.

Per Clifford’s wishes there will be no planned services. However, the family asks that everyone celebrate his life in the way they feel will best honor Clifford.

