Fun event for families that is also educational during Spring break

Courtesy LoganFamilyCenter.org

LOGAN — It’s Spring Break for many students in the valley and many might be staying put again this year. The Logan Family Center has a fun event for families to do together, it’s called the STEAM Spring Fling. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Jasmine Harris from the center told us what it’s all about.

“STEAM, for those who don’t know, is Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math, or Music. So each day of our week here we’re focusing on one of those topics and getting families and kids engaged in learning about those topics,” she said.

Harris said it is free and fun for families to do together during Spring break.

“Our center is not very big, so we’re trying to limit it to, like, five families per half-hour time slot. You can reserve those slots through Eventbrite up to like an hour before that time slot starts I think.”

According to their website, the Logan Family Center has as it’s stated mission to “educate and empower families, encourage academic progress, promote family literacy, and support parenting success.” ​To find out more about the event and the center go to LoganFamilyCenter.org.

AUDIO: Jasmine Harris talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 4-5-2021