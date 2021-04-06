February 9, 1941 – April 3, 2021 (age 80)

Gerry Harley Garn, 80, of Ammon, Idaho passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital surrounded by family members.

Gerry was born February 9, 1941 in Tremonton, Utah to Wayne Harley Garn and Opal Wood.

Gerry attended grade school in Fielding and graduated from Bear River High School with the class of 1959. He was a gifted basketball player and played on the winning state championship team. As a result, he was offered a full ride basketball scholarship to Utah State University.

On October 12, 1962 he married DeAnne Kay Park in the Idaho Falls Temple. Gerry and DeAnne lived a short time in Fielding, Utah, before moving to Idaho Falls where they have lived ever since.

In his youth, Gerry worked hard on the family farm. He worked at Thiokol in Utah before moving to Idaho and working at the INL. He worked at the INL for 31 years, retiring as an accounting administrator.

Gerry was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple for 15 years. He also served a mission with DeAnne at the Idaho Falls Temple Visitor Center. Gerry and DeAnne also taught temple preparation classes, with Gerry additionally serving as ward clerk for many bishoprics.

Gerry played basketball and fast pitch softball in the Idaho Falls City League for many years. He was a well known high school official for basketball, football and baseball for over 30 years.

In addition to him being a gifted athlete, Gerry was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed attending all of his grandchildren’s sporting events and loved going on camping trips with his family.

Gerry is survived by his wife, DeAnne Garn of Idaho Falls, Idaho; children, Troy Garn of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Cherise (David) Frei of Shelley, Idaho and Talece (John) Graham of Sequim, Washington; siblings, Nancy Warner of Layton, Utah; twin brother, Jerry (Karen) Garn of Pleasant Grove, Utah; Jim (Teri) Garn of Fielding, Utah; Clarke (Janet) Garn of Morgan, Utah and Dee (Mary Dell) Garn of Fielding, Utah. He has 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Marlene Brown.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Stonehaven LDS Ward, 2055 Coronado Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will meet with friends from 6:00 – 8:00pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Stonehaven LDS Ward and again on Wednesday for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Hawker Funeral Home.