IHC adjusts visitor guidelines as transmission rates drop; mask still required

Monday, Intermountain Healthcare adjusted hospital and clinic visitor guidelines to allow additional visitors, with precautions.

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Intermountain and other providers were forced to limit visitors to ensure the safety of patients, caregivers and visitors.

Transmission rates of the virus have continued to decrease, allowing an adjustment to the guidelines.

Wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer will be required of all visitors throughout their visit. An individual experiencing COVID-19, flu or cold symptoms or who has had a known exposure to a virus will be asked to delay visiting Intermountain facilities unless they are seeking care for themselves.

The Tuesday Utah Department of Health report listed four new COVID-19 deaths. There have been 2,137 total coronavirus deaths in Utah over the course of the pandemic.

Utah’s coronavirus update shows 300 new positive cases of the virus as of Tuesday, including 10 in northern Utah. There have been 20,858 positive cases in northern Utah.

The state health department said with 28,314 more vaccines administered since Monday, vaccinations in Utah now total over 1.5 million.

As of Monday, over 579,627 Utahns are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the outbreak 387,814 Utahns have contracted COVID-19.

Just over 2.4 million Utahns have been tested as of Tuesday and there have been over 4.3 million total tests administered in the state. Since Monday 4,018 people were tested for the first time and a total of 10,662 tests were administered.

There are 130 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, nine more than Monday, and 48 are in intensive care units.

There have been 181,836 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,972 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho. In three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,153 positive cases in Franklin County, 370 in Bear Lake County and 348 in Oneida County.