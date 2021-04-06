Karen Ann Stock, 86, of Ogden died April 4, 2021 at home of a stroke.

She was born on January 30, 1935 in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Louise Browning and Glenn J. Stock.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in a variety of callings, including teaching young women in the MIA, Relief Society resource activity director and a missionary in the Texas Spanish American Mission. She was musically gifted on the piano, the organ, and a beautiful vocalist.

Karen graduated from Fielding High School in Paris, Idaho in 1956. She continued her education at BYU and in 1959 received a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in education.

Karen taught in a number of elementary schools in the Weber County School District. After many years of teaching children, she taught at the City College and was a tutor for the resource program at Ben Lomond High School. She continued private tutoring in English and Spanish at her home clinic for young students. Karen was fluent in Spanish and for years taught school for the Native Americans Hopi Indians at the Hopi reservation in Arizona.

During her retirement, Karen worked at the testing center at Weber State University and continued her private tutoring business. Beyond all, she was kind and showed kindness in all she would do.

Karen was active in the Delta Kappa Gamma International Society where she served as President of the Sigma chapter. She was an excellent artist and editor for the Sigma Signal newsletter.

Karen was a truly amazing woman and an absolute nature lover and enjoyed all things outdoors. But above all she loved birds and maintained feeding stations for them around her home and was a member of the National Audubon Society for the study and protection of birds. She enjoyed visits to the Ogden Nature Center and to the Bird Refuges in Brigham City and Bear Lake. She was also involved in geology, archeology and participated in many outings with the Geodecipholis Exploring Group.

Karen also enjoyed traveling and visited many places in Europe, England, Spain, Canada, Mexico, most of the lower United States, the Palmyra Pageant in New York and multiple World’s Fair events.

Karen is survived by her siblings: Robert Stock, Sandy; Janice Madsen, Mapleton; and Glenda Sorenson, Ogden; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Glenn & Louise, her sister Jean (Spencer) Hawkins, her brother Bruce David Stock and her sister-in-law Carolyn Olsen Stock.

The family would like to thank Canyon Hospice personnel and her nurse and friend Lisa Widerburg for all their loving care.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:00am at the Ogden Waterfall Canyon Ward Chapel, 3254 Polk Avenue, Ogden, Utah with Bishop Edward S. Merrill officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 10:40am.

Graveside services will be held at the Fish Haven Cemetery, 73 Fish Haven Cemetery Road, Fish Haven, Idaho on Wednesday at 3:00pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.