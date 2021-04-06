July 4, 1932 – April 1, 2021 (age 88)

Leland Beale Armstrong, 88, formerly of Robin, Idaho passed away April 1, 2021 in Smithfield, Utah surrounded by family.

Leland was born July 4, 1932 to Joseph and Mary Beale Armstrong in Downey, Idaho. He was the youngest of six. He graduated from Arimo High School in 1950.

He married Karen Potter January 29, 1965 in the Logan, Utah Temple. They lived in Robin where Lee farmed and raised beef cattle. He valued honesty and integrity. When his neighbors were having difficulties he was one of the first to show up to help. He was a hard worker and did not retire until 2011. They then moved to Smithfield, Utah.

He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He loved us all and was very proud of us. He loved to spend time with each one of us. You always knew you would hear stories and get a treat while you were with him.

He is survived by his wife Karen. His children Bryant (Cherise) Highland, Utah, Bradley (Julie) Ammon, Idaho, Linette (Brian) Bowman, Duncanville, Texas, Anita, Logan, Utah and 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

A viewing will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Arimo Idaho LDS Stake Center, 286 Henderson Avenue, Arimo, Idaho from 10:30 – 11:30am. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon.

Burial will be held at the Robin Cemetery, 13545 South Robin Road, Arimo, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.