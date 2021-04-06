August 11, 1940 – April 4, 2021 (age 80)

Martin Howard Monical, of Layton, Utah left this earth on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the age of 80 to return to his father in heaven after a lifetime of selfless service. Martin loved life and the people in it.

Born August 11, 1940, to Forest and Susan Monical. He grew up in Moline, Kansas as the youngest of 3 brothers. After attending college, Martin left Kansas to serve his country in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed in Alaska and then Hill AFB, Utah where he met his beloved wife Irene.

His military service also took him and Irene overseas, where they lived in Turkey before eventually moving back to the states. After eight years of military service and an honorable discharge, Martin served his community in the United States Postal Service in both Utah and the Washington D.C. area until his retirement in 2006.

A man of deep religious values and devotion, Martin joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as an adult and was stalwart in his faith and continued religious studies. He served many callings in the church through the years. Serving a mission with Irene in Fort Lauderdale, Florida was especially meaningful as it allowed him to further serve his church and share his faith with the larger community.

Martin would never pass by the opportunity to help another soul. In the rarest of human traits, he did not let his beliefs or opinion stand in the way of his care and consideration for others. Family and friends will remember his soft-spoken manner, compassionate heart, and kind nature that complimented his quick wit and dry sense of humor.

An avid Bridge player, he obtained the rank of Bronze Life Master and won several Utah Senior Games medals with his wife Irene. He also had a passion for firearms and marksmanship and taught gun safety to many friends and family.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Susan, and his oldest brother Joe.

He leaves behind his devoted wife of 56 years, Irene, his children, James (Kimberly) and Michelle (Chris Sower), and brother Hal (Phylis).

