North Logan man arrested for stealing truck from estranged wife

Booking photo for Michael R. Jenkins (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 53-year-old North Logan man has been arrested for a suspected auto burglary in Wellsville. Michael R. Jenkins was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday morning.

According to an arrest report, Cache County sheriff’s deputies received information of the stolen vehicle from a home near 420 N. Center St. The complainant reported a 2020 Chevy Silverado was stolen from a garage behind their home.

The alleged victim told deputies they heard a noise outside of the residence and watched from a window as the truck sped away.

Investigators determined that the vehicle was registered to Jenkins’ estranged wife.

As deputies arrived on the scene, 911 dispatch operators received a call from Jenkins who claimed he was in possession of the truck, and it was involved in a divorce and civil court proceeding that has not been heard by a judge. He also said that the vehicle had been in his possession until earlier in the evening and he was taking it back.

Investigators searched the garage. They found evidence suggesting Jenkins had disconnected the garage door from the mechanical opener. He then raised the door and left with the truck.

Deputies responded to Jenkins’ North Logan home and questioned him. He admitted to entering the garage at the incident address and taking the vehicle because he believed it belonged to him.

Jail records show Jenkins was booked on suspicion of felony theft and burglary. He was later released after posting bail.

Formal charges are pending the completion of deputies’ investigation.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

