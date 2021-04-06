Robert “Bob” Wilford Ruffell, age 84, passed away April 5, 2021 at the Franklin County Transitional Care Unit.

Robert was the second child born to Percival Armstrong Ruffell and Lorraine Althea Christensen Ruffell in Murray, Utah. He was born July 14, 1936. His twin brother, Richard was born 14 minutes later. His growing up years was in the Salt Lake City area and Lindon, Utah. He graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1954.

Robert served a 2 ½ year mission in New Zealand. While on his mission he did work on the New Zealand Temple and was present when President David O. McKay of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the Temple. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings over the years and had a great testimony of the Gospel, which sustained him through many difficult times in his life.

Robert married Collette Carter and together they had two sons, Robert “Lynn” Ruffell and Alan Jay Ruffell. They later divorced. Robert married Myrna Sparrow Gregory in 1981. Into this marriage he gained 5 more children. This marriage was later solemnized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logan Temple May 25, 2013.

Robert joined the Army Reserve and served 17 years with the Army. He then joined the Air Force Reserve and served 15 years with the Air Force, for a total of 32 years serving his Country with the Military. Robert worked at several different jobs during his life. He retired from the Saint Marks Hospital in Murray, Utah as a maintenance person after working there over 20 years.

Robert’s favorite hobby was anything to do with trains. He enjoyed serving as a volunteer in multiple capacities that included: calling BINGO numbers at the Franklin County Transitional Care Unit, float building for the hospital auxiliary, and making over 1,000 hats for newborns and donating them to various hospitals.

Robert is survived by his wife, Myrna Gayl Ruffell of Preston, Idaho; son, Robert “Lynn” Ruffell of Lake City, Minnesota, as well as Myrna’s children; Michael T. Gregory (Donna) of West Jordan, Utah; Brenda Hess of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Diane Musilek (Neil) of Bedford, Wyoming; Robin Rawlings (Bill) of West Jordan, Utah and Karen Lattin (Rob) of American Fork, Utah, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents Percival Armstrong Ruffell and Lorraine Althea Christensen Ruffell, son Alan Jay Ruffell, brothers Dennis Ruffell and Richard Ruffell, and sisters Mary Ann Ruffell and Elaine Theurer.

Thank you to Dr. David Beckstead, the Nurses, CNA’s, and all the staff at the Franklin County Transitional Care Unit for taking such good care of Robert for the past 7 ½ months.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Preston Idaho South Stake Center, 55 East 1st South, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and Friday from 10:30 – 11:30am prior to the funeral at the church.

