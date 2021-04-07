December 16, 1940 – March 5, 2021 (age 80)

Charles Lamar Hieb passed away on March 5, 2021.

He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on December 16, 1940 to Adolph and Ruth (Hansen) Hieb.

He is survived by his sister Jackie Cutler of Ogden, Utah, and brother Don Hieb of Pocatello, Idaho. He is also survived by his children Stephani (Ken) Lowry of Willard, Utah, Devin (Pam) Hieb of Chubbuck, Idaho, and Heidi (Robert) Alverado of Chubbuck, Idaho, six grandchildren; KC, Jenna, Alizabeth, Zachary, Kash, Desiree, and two great-grandchildren; Kasen, and Ari.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Ruth, the love of his life Sandra Lee Hieb, and his granddaughter Charley SeRae Hieb.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho.

