Elizabeth (Lee) Misrasi Sederholm

Elizabeth (Lee) Sederholm, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home in Brigham City, Utah.

She was born February 2, 1928, in Tremonton, Utah, the youngest daughter of John and Anthina Misrasi.

Lee grew up on the family farm in Bear River City. She had two brothers, Tom Misrasi and Bill Misrasi, and three sisters, Dorothy (Mansour), Violet (Smith), and Fern (Butler), all of whom have passed. She attended Bear River Elementary School and graduated from Bear River High School.

On November 12, 1947, Lee married Vern Carl Sederholm in the Salt Lake LDS Temple, a union that lasted 62 years until Vern’s passing in 2009. They had two children, Mickel Vern Sederholm of Brigham City, Utah, and Pamela Sederholm of Alexandria, Virginia.

For 21 years, Lee worked at Thiokol Chemical located west of Brigham City. For the past 35 years she worked in the pro-shop of Schneiter’s Riverside Golf Course where she was a starter. Her love for the game of golf and the hundreds of people she met and befriended at Riverside prompted her to often say, “A day working at Riverside is never a day of work.”

Lee was a gifted artist who loved to oil paint landscapes, mountains and streams, ocean scenes, silhouettes and flowers. Her beautiful pieces hang in many homes throughout Utah and other states around the country. She and Vern shared a love for gardening and travel, and especially for golf for which she won many awards and recognition.

With a crackling personality and obvious enthusiasm for life, Lee easily built friendships everywhere she went. She was devoted to her children, and cared deeply for her many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.

The family extends its gratitude to the wonderful nurses, healthcare professionals and staff at Bristol Hospice. A special thanks is also extended to Dr. John Markeson and Michelle Markeson for so many years of care and caring.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Lee on Friday, April 9, 1:00 – 2:30pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Interment will follow in Brigham City Cemetery, 300 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah.

With a passionate love for dogs, it was Lee’s request that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Canyon View Cares Veterinary Hospital, 435-257-2900, or to any animal care center, rescue organization, or training organization of your choice.

