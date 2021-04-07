Jean McCombs Nisson, 94, passed away March 28, 2021 in Taylorville, Utah.

She was born in Riverdale, Idaho on September 4, 1926 to Archie E. McCombs and Ruby Smith.

In her early years she lived in Riverdale and Swan Lake area for 19 years, graduating from Preston High School.

She married Ivan Grant Nisson on May 20, 1946 in Preston, Idaho and later their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. She moved to Pocatello and lived there for over 70 years, then in her final years moved to Taylorsville, Utah.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Dave (Denise) Nisson of Magna, Utah; daughter Jeanie McCombs of Hanceville, Alabama; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son; Boyd I. Nisson, sisters; Zelda Ertter, Zella Baker and brother Armin McCombs.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 12, 2021 at 11:00am in the Meadowbrook Ward Chapel, 300 East Chapel Street, Pocatello, Idaho. Viewing will be on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home, 510 North 12th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho and also 1 hour prior to services on Monday.

Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Manning Wheatley Funeral Home.