December 3, 1965 – April 3, 2021 (age 55)

Our loving wife, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, Lynette Stewart Hollingshead, 55, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at her home in Brigham City complications of cancer.

Lynette was born on December 3, 1965 in Las Vegas, Nevada, a daughter of Daryl Martin and Nancy Ann Morrell Stewart.

She graduated from Box Elder High School in 1984 and continued her education at Weber State University receiving her bachelor’s degree in Business Administrative Systems.

Lynette served a mission to the Madrid Spain Mission.

She married her sweetheart, Jon W. Hollingshead on November 19, 2005 in the Logan Temple.

Lynette owned and operated Hem Stitchery in Ogden, Utah and she was currently employed by TQS in Roy as a computer analyst.

Lynette loved to sew, garden and had a passion for folk dancing.

Surviving is her husband, Jon; one brother, Travis (Yeonwha) Stewart; one sister, Darrylann Stewart; two nieces, Kylie, Denia and one nephew, Caden; two sisters-in-law, Cara (Bryce) Jones; Amy (Ray) Lopez; one niece, Bradie Jill Jones and two nephews, Morgan Lopez and Liam Lopez

She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, Sterling and Helen Hollingshead and one sister-in-law, Jill Hollingshead.

The family would like to thank the Utah Cancer Specialist for their compassionate care for Lynette.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Huntsman Cancer Institute, go to gift donation and type Lynette Stewart Hollingshead and follow instructions.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Lorin Farr 1st Ward Church, 480 7th Street, Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah and on Saturday at the church from 10:30 – 11:30am.

Please wear your mask due to COVID-19.

Interment will be in the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.