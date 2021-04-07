Malouf to host human trafficking summit

The Malouf Foundation is assembling a VIP list of guests to be part of summit on Human Trafficking.

LOGAN-The Malouf Foundation is hosting an inaugural Human Trafficking Policy and Education Summit as part of their mission to provide education, promote healing, and ensure justice for trafficking survivors.

The Summit will be held at the Malouf Headquarters located at 1525 W. 2960 S. Logan, UT on April 17, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Malouf Foundation invited individuals working to make a difference against the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world.

Malouf enlisted some powerful panelists they hope will draw the public into the conversation of human trafficking including a question and answer session in hopes of making a difference against the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world,

The Keynote speaker will be Ambassador John Cotton Richmond, Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, Deondra Brown, Co-Founder, The Foundation for Survivors and Clay Olsen, Co-Founder, Fight the New Drug.

Three Trafficking Survivors were invited to be a part of the discussion including Coco Berthman, Julie Whitehead and Elizabeth Frazier.

Also participating will be Utah Elected officials Senator Mike Lee, with Representatives Blake Moore, John Curtis, and Burgess Owens.

Sam Malouf, President, Malouf Foundation, Elizabeth Smart, founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation and David Stirling, CEO, doTERRA have agreed to be in attendance.

The flagship cause of the Malouf Foundation is to rescue and shelter sexually exploited children. The local foundation works to ensure every child lives with freedom, hope, justice, dignity, and sleeps in a safe home.

The US Department of Homeland Security reported human trafficking is a global problem with millions of men women and children being forced or coerced into some kind labor or commercial prostitution.

The government agency said human trafficking happens right here in the United States using violence or promises of well-paying jobs even romantic relationships to lure the unsuspecting into trafficking situations.

Due to COVID guidelines, attendance will be limited and RSVP for media is required.