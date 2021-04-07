Maughn to replace Zook as Nibley City manager

Former Nibley City Public Works Director Justin Maughn recently was hired as the Nibley city manger.

NIBLEY – Justin Maughn, the former public works director for Nibley, was recently named the new Nibley City Manager, replacing David Zook who left his post with Nibley to become the new Cache County Executive.

Maughn holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Civil Engineering from Utah State University and has lived in Nibley most of his life and was the public works director for six and a half years before taking the city manager position.

“This is not something I envision doing career-wise, but I’m happy and excited to be part of the city,” he said. “I like the direction Nibley City is going.”

Maughn was the interim city manager before his approval during the past city council meeting.

“I want to make Nibley a better place for my family and everyone else in the city,” he said. “My engineering skills served me well as the public works director and I think it will be a nice skill to have in my tool belt as a city manager.”

Maughn said one of the challenges he sees the city having is preserving the history and open space while managing the growth. He also said following in Zook’s shoes will take a little getting used too.

“David did some great things for the city,” he said. “And he will do some great things for the county council.”