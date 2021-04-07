New recreation fees set for parts of Logan and Blacksmith canyons

Logan Canyon from above First Dam (Will Feelright)

LOGAN — Visitors planning to recreate in parts of Logan and Blacksmith Fork canyons might see changes in fees for some picnic and camping sites. The US Forest Service announced the change of fees for some day and overnight use sites Wednesday.

A press release from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest Service explained that standard day-use sites of $10 per vehicle will be implemented at Card, Dewitt, and Chokescherry picnic areas in the lower part of Logan Canyon. Day-use at Tony Grove will also increase from $7 to $10 per vehicle.

In Blacksmith Fork Canyon, the Shenoah group site will be available for overnight-use at $81 per night. While, walk in for day-use will be available for $10 per vehicle.

The fees are being implemented due to heavy use and aging amenities at the sites. The charges will generate funds to improve and maintain sites.

Logan District Ranger spokesperson Jennifer Parker said, “With the growing number of people visiting the National Forest, providing better maintained facilities is a priority.”

Each site will be equipped with restroom, picnic tables and fire rings.

