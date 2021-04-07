Orval Clayson Benson

Orval was born February 8, 1933, in Whitney, Idaho, to Orval Dunkley Benson and Lourena May Clayson. He grew up in Whitney, graduated from Preston High School and attended BYU Academy.

On March 18, 1952, Orval married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Oliverson, in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. To this union were born eight children, Kathleen, Debbra, Sharon, Geraldine, Betty Jean, Gaylene, Rebecca, and Orval Douglas. Orval was a devoted husband to his wife and father to his children.

Orval was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a strong testimony of his Father in Heaven and Jesus Christ. Service was his passion, and he was a lifelong missionary of his Savior. One of his greatest joys was serving a mission to Los Angeles, California, and then again with Elaine in Santa Rosa, California. He held many church callings that enabled him to serve his neighbors and friends.

He was a respected businessman in the community for over 50 years, owning multiple businesses. He enjoyed working in a partnership with his brother, Morris, both in the cattle business and Telephonic Industry.

He had many hobbies in life, one of his biggest loves was music. He always had a song in his heart and shared it with his beautiful voice and with great devotion. He loved participating in ward choir, and he sang often to the tunes from the old musicals, and loved visiting the Playmill Theater in West Yellowstone, Montana.

He also enjoyed working on cars and rebuilt his 1935 Ford pickup. He loved building and fixing all kinds of machinery from tractors, cattle trucks, and generators.

Mom and Dad, we love you and look forward to the day we are reunited in our heavenly home. Love, your children.

Orval is survived by his children, Kathleen (Lewis) Bird of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Debbra (Bruce) Ellis of Blackfoot, Idaho; Sharon (Craig) Orme of Ammon, Idaho; Geraldine (Kerry) Buck of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Betty Jean (Doug) Diamond of Layton, Utah; Gaylene (Gary) Bullock of Kaysville, Utah; Rebecca (Brent) Talbot of Layton, Utah; and Doug (Vicky) Benson of Mountain Green, Utah; brother, Larry (Lynda) Benson of Provo, Utah; sister, Marsha (Del) Shumway of Highland, Utah; brother, Vaughn (Cecelia) Benson of Logan, Utah; sisters-in-law, Jean Benson of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Jackie Williams of Sierra Vista, Arizona; 30 grandchildren, 80 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine; brothers, Morris and Kent Benson; infant sister, Mignon Benson; and grandson, Richard Sandau.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Idaho Falls Caribou Ward, 1860 Kearney, Idaho Falls, Idaho with Bishop Larry Rigby officiating.

The family will visit with friends Friday, April 9, 2021 from 6:30 – 8:00pm at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, Idaho Falls, Idaho and Saturday from 10:00 – 10:45am prior to services at the church.

Services will be broadcast live via Zoom and may be viewed by clicking here.

Burial will be in the Whitney Cemetery, 1400 East Road, Preston, Idaho at 3:30pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wood Funeral Home.