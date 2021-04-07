Over a million Utahns have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

About 44 percent of Utah’s eligible population over the age of 16 — 1,013,308 — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the Utah Department of Health celebrated the milestone Wednesday.

Almost 600,000 Utahns have been fully vaccinated which is about 40 percent of the state’s eligible population and 18 percent of the total population.

Gov. Spencer Spencer Cox said it is worth recognizing.

“We hope this number will continue to rise as more and more Utahns choose to become vaccinated,” said the Governor. “The speed in which we have been able to vaccinate Utahns is a testament to the the hard work and dedication by Utah’s public health system and our statewide vaccination partners.”

All Utahns ages 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine Utah, although those 16 and 17 only qualify for the Pfizer vaccination. Utah is receiving more vaccines every week and public health leaders are confident all Utahns who wants to get a vaccine will soon be able to get one.

The Utah Department of Health Wednesday reported two new COVID-19 deaths bringing the total coronavirus deaths in Utah over the course of the pandemic to 2,139.

A total of 612 new positive cases of the virus are included on the state’s new report Wednesday and 21 of those were detected in northern Utah. There have been 20,879 positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

According to the state health department 28,314 more vaccines were administered since Tuesday. Vaccinations in Utah now total over 1.53 million.

Since the start of the outbreak 388,426 Utahns have contracted COVID-19.

Just over 2.4 million Utahns have been tested as of Wednesday and there have been 4.32 million total tests administered in the state. Since Tuesday 7,246 people were tested for the first time and a total of 18,522 tests were administered.

There are 149 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 more than Tuesday and that includes 55 in intensive care units.