Robert Ryan Hailstone, born January 31, 1957, Beloved Father, Grandfather and friend passed away April 3, 2021 from complications of COPD and ALS.

Bob is survived by his wife Carol Lee (Peace) and son Ryan and April Scott along with their 2 children Lilly and Alex. Stepchildren TJ and Heidi Peace, their children Brittnee and Jayden. Mitch and Josey Peace and their son Mason. Nichole (Peace) Poulson and Brody, their 3 children Riley, Joey and Casey. His sisters Judy Jensen (Danny), Peggy Hirst (Bartley), Betty Jeffs (Dennis), Barbara Hess (Kelly), Ruthie Crosby, brother Steven Hailstone (Teresa).

Bob was always a very active person when he was younger. He loved snow skiing and water skiing. Later in life he got into snowmobiling all over the mountains with his snowmobile buddy’s. Then finally Bob got his ultimate wish, His Harley Davidson motorcycle. He took it on long rides thru the canyons, to concerts, he loved to ride out to Antelope Island and have buffalo burgers. Bob also trailered the Harley to our property in Benedict, North Dakota where we got to take it to Sturgis.

He loved his family and friends and enjoyed having them over for his homemade barbecue that was another passion of his.

He will be missed dearly.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Aaron’s Mortuary.