Utah representatives blast disinformation about Georgia election law

Major corporations, including Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines, are facing increasing pressure from social justice advocacy groups to join their economic boycott of the state of Georgia.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of Utah’s congressional delegation are crying “Foul” over the decisions by Major League Baseball and other major corporations to join Democratic attacks on the state of Georgia’s election laws.

“We are disappointed in the large corporations that have bent to misinformed political pressure over Georgia’s recent voting law,” Rep. Blake Moore (R-District 1) said in a prepared statement issued jointly by his office and that of Rep. Chris Stewart (R-District 2). “We believe that statements and decisions made by several corporations were based on a fictitious narrative, not facts.”

That “fictitious narrative,” according to state officials in Georgia, is that their newly enacted election reform legislation will restrict voter access and disproportionately impact minority voters.

The latest development in a Democrat-led economic onslaught against Georgia is a decision by Major League Baseball to move its All-Star Game, originally scheduled for Atlanta in July, to Denver.

In recent days, several major corporations – including Georgia-based Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines – have condemned the new election law as being contrary to their “values.”

Republicans on Capitol Hill say that a tsunami of disinformation being spread about the Georgia law demonstrates that Democrats are not only attempting to federalize state elections with their controversial “For the People Act of 2021” but also bent on penalizing any state that attempts to protect its election processes from political manipulation.

That disinformation, Republicans contend, is coming straight from the upper ranks of the Democratic Party. In recent days, President Joe Biden has compared the new Georgia election statute to the discriminatory Jim Crow laws of the South’s segregationist past

“It is reassuring,” the president said to reporters Tuesday, “to see that for-profit operations and businesses are speaking up about how these new Jim Crow laws that are just antithetical to who we are.”

Biden added that he supports any business that decides to move its operations out of Georgia to protest the election law.

“I think it’s a very tough decision for a corporation to make or group to make,” he explained. “I respect them when they make that judgment. I support whatever judgment they make. The best way to deal with this is for Georgia and other states to smarten up. Stop it, stop it.”

But Moore and Stewart say that critics of the new voting law are unable to credibly and accurately point to any aspect of bill that would hinder Georgians’ voting rights.

Even some left-leaning media groups and political pundits agree with that observation.

While acknowledging the pros and cons of the new voting law, MSNBC recently acknowledged that the boycott Georgia frenzy is being primarily fueled by “misinformation being perpetuated about time restrictions on voting hours.”

The highest profile source of that misinformation is Biden himself.

In several interviews, the president has claimed that the Georgia law would close polling places at 5 p.m. on election day, just when working-class people would finally be leaving their jobs to vote.

In fact, polls in Georgia will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on elections days under the new law. Biden’s press secretary later admitted that the president was confused about a stipulation in the new law that sets the regular hours for extended early voting prior to election day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. But rather than publicly admitting that mistake, Biden has since doubled-down on his criticism of Georgia with his recent “Jim Crow” remarks.

Republicans say that Biden’s comments touched off a social media furor that has major corporations in Georgia running for cover from potential criticism by Hollywood elites and minority advocates.

“Diversity of thought is what drives our democracy and allows our nation to be the most free and inclusive in the world,” Moore emphasizes. “Private citizens and corporations alike enjoy the ability to make decisions based on their convictions – a right that we will always fight to uphold … Corporation can take political stances under social pressure, but we strongly encourage them to ensure that their positions are truthful and thoughtful.”

In their joint statement, however, Moore and Stewart also reaffirmed their commitment to state sovereignty with regard to election processes.

“Like other states in our union,” they wrote, “Georgia faced major voting challenges due to the pandemic and increased voter turn-out during this last election cycle. The state has taken necessary actions to secure election integrity, a laudable and important mission.”