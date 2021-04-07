Vehicle crash in Blackfoot kills man and juvenile

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A two-vehicle crash killed two people and sent three others to the hospital. The accident occurred at the intersection of Merkley Lane and Rich Lane in the city of Blackfoot around 4:15 p.m.

Idaho State Police report Joseph Crippen, a 21-year-old Blackfoot man, was driving southbound on Merkley Lane in a 2015 Dodge Caravan, with four passengers. At the same time, Jared King, a 39-year-old Wales, Utah man, was driving westbound on Rich Lane in a 2012 Kenworth semi-truck hauling an empty cattle trailer.

Police believe Crippen failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by King. The Dodge Caravan then collided with a nearby power pole and came to rest in an irrigation canal on the south side of Rich Lane. King’s semi-truck and trailer jackknifed and came to rest blocking Rich Lane.

All five occupants of Crippen’s vehicle had to be extricated by emergency crews. Crippen was transported by air-ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. A juvenile also died from their injuries after being transported by air-ambulance from Bingham Memorial Hospital to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Three other passengers, Harley Childers of Blackfoot, and another juvenile was transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital. Madison Degiulio was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

Police reported King was not transported.

Rich Lane was blocked for approximately seven hours. Idaho State Police was assisted in their investigation by Blackfoot Fire Department and EMS, Fort Hall EMS, Blackfoot Police Department, and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

