Vickie Sue Robbins Seamons, 72; of Soda Springs, Idaho passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Vickie was born on September 9, 1948 in Tremonton, Utah the daughter of Richard and Bonnie Estep Robbins.

Vickie married John Clark on December 22, 1967 in Tremonton, Utah. They were later divorced. She married Randy Meyer on June 1, 1973 in Elko, Nevada. They were later divorced.

Vickie married Jack Seamons on March 9, 1984. He passed away on November 14, 2005.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She enjoyed cross stitch, crochet, bingo, darts and spending time with her family camping.

Vickie is survived by two sons and three daughters, Russell (DeeDee) Clark of Soda Springs, Idaho; John Seamons of Corrine, Utah; Debbie (Chuck) Pugmire of Soda Springs, Idaho; Mindi Meyer of Pocatello, Idaho; Kara Meyer of Soda Springs, Idaho. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her mother, Bonnie Stevens of Tremonton, Utah, 4 brothers, Mike (Teresa) Robbins, Larry Robbins, Verl (Marie) Robbins, Jeff (Jodi) Robbins, and 3 sisters, JuLee Deakin, Mitzi (Quin) Palmer, Carla Atkins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Robbins, husband Jack Seamons, sister-in-law Shauna Robbins, brother-in-law Frank Deakin.

Services will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Soda Springs LDS Stake Center, 290 South 4rd West, Soda Springs, Idaho. Family will visit with friends on Monday morning from 10:30 – 11:30am at the Church prior to services.

Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, 99 West Center Street, Soda Springs, Idaho.

Masks will be required for attending services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sims Funeral Home.