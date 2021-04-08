Attorneys still working on Plea deal for Logan man accused of downloading child pornography

LOGAN — A possible plea deal is still in the works for a 30-year-old Logan man accused of downloading child pornography more than two years ago. Zachary P. Stocker was originally arrested in February 2019 and later released after posting bail.

Stocker participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He was previously charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a second-degree felony.

Defense attorney Ray Malouf said Stocker is currently receiving sex-addiction counselling. He explained, his client reportedly suffers from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which may have been a cause for the alleged criminal behavior.

In February 2019, agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force began investigating Stocker after they allegedly traced images of child pornography to his Island neighborhood apartment. A search warrant was served to his residence, where several electronic devices were seized and he was taken into custody.

A year later, Stocker waived his right to a preliminary hearing, where a judge would have determined whether prosecutors had sufficient evidence to bind the suspect over for trial. He also pleaded “not guilty.”

During Wednesday’s court appearance, Malouf said they were continuing to work out a possible plea deal with prosecutors. Details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Judge Brian Cannell ordered Stocker to appear again in court July 21.

Stocker remains out of jail after previously posting $70,000 bail. As part of his pretrial release, he is prohibited from having access to the internet or interactions with anyone under the age of 18. He could face up to 15-years in prison if convicted.

