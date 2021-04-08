Biden announces executive action on national gun control issue

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he plans to take executive action to restrict rifle-caliber pistols with braces like the one pictured here and to curtail the sale of so-called "ghost guns" (Image courtesy of ammoland.com)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a move that’s unlikely to mollify his progressive base, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions and legislative initiatives on gun control.

At a White House ceremony, Biden condemned gun violence as a public health crisis and insisted that taking preventive steps in no way conflicted with the Second Amendment rights of citizens to own firearms.

Despite that rhetoric, the president then proceeded to reel off a string of relatively modest proposals.

Biden directed the Justice Department to develop rules to curtail the sale of so-called “ghost guns” within 30 days and to restrict handgun braces within 60 days.

The president also pledged to throw his administration’s support behind three pieces of legislation now pending in Congress that would require background checks for all firearm purchases; ban the sale of assault weapons and high capacity magazines; and strip gun manufacturers of the immunity they currently enjoy from civil suits over crimes committed with their legally-sold products.

While being hailed by White House officials as a milestone, Biden’s announcement is already drawing criticism from both sides of the political spectrum.

The most zealous advocates of gun control responded immediately by saying that Biden’s announcement did not go far enough.

Progressive pundits argue that Biden could have used his executive authority to ban the importation of foreign-made assault rifles, a step that would significantly reduce the availability of semi-automatic weapons in the U.S. marketplace.

They also prefer the sweeping gun-control legislation proposed by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-CA, in the Senate to the piecemeal House proposals endorsed by Biden.

Feinstein’s proposal, dubbed simply the “2021 Assault Weapons Ban,” would halt “the sale, transfer, manufacture and importation of all military-style assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines.”

From the conservative perspective, gun rights attorney Colion Noir led the charge of critics by saying that Biden’s proposal would do nothing to make the average American safer.

As Republicans, members of Utah congressional delegation are expected to dutifully oppose the president’s proposals, but that traditional hard-line stance might not play well with all of their constituents.

A recent survey by pollster Scott Rasmussen jointly commissioned by The Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah found that 65 percent of Utahns favor universal background checks for firearm purchases. Not surprisingly, 86 percent of Democratic survey respondents favored that step. But nearly 50 percent of Republicans also agreed.

But the polling conducted in late March found that only 34 percent of Utahns supported an all-out ban on assault-weapons.

So-called “ghost guns” are firearms assembled from parts purchased from separate manufacturers. Since those parts are not regulated by federal statutes, the resulting firearms – usually AR-15 rifles – will not have serial numbers that can be traced by government officials.

While law enforcement officials in California have recently reported that about 30 percent of firearms recovered from crime scenes are “ghost guns,” such a do-it-yourself weapon has only been reported as being used in one of the nationwide mass shootings that fuel the liberal impulse for gun control.

In recent years, U.S. and foreign manufacturers have begun to market scaled-down rifles as handguns. Without shoulder stocks or full-length barrels, such weapons are considered pistols under U.S. law.

To increase the accuracy of such weapons, which usually fire rifle-caliber ammunition, owners often add an extension to their receivers that can be braced against a forearm, a shoulder or in the crook of an elbow.

Such brace-equipped firearms have drawn the ire of gun control advocates, presumably because they resemble military sub-machine guns and are easy to conceal.

Biden also used Thursday’s media event in the Rose Garden of the White House to announce that he had selected David Chipman to serve as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, commonly referred to as the ATF.

Chipman is an ATF special agent whose previous experience includes serving as a firearms advisor to gun control advocacy groups, including Everytown for Gun Safety and Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence.

The ATF is responsible for enforcing federal firearms regulations.