Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ leaders further relax COVID safety measures

A Sacrament Meeting with attendees spread apart (Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah’s mask mandate is about to be lifted, area authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have counseled local leaders to further develop plans for how in-person church meetings and activities may be held. The instruction was for congregations throughout Utah and did not specify whether or not masks would be required in church buildings.

In a letter to bishops and state presidents Thursday, the Utah Area Presidency said, “As infection rates in Utah continue to decrease and vaccinations significantly increase, we are getting closer to a time when we can return to our normal church meetings and activities.” The letter also expressed appreciation for efforts made during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow church members to worship virtually at home and at meetinghouses in safe and compliant ways.

The letter advised local leaders to continue complying with all directives from state and local governmental agencies. Stake presidencies are to decide whether masks, distancing, or other guidelines and protocols would be required for participants.

Sunday worship services will still to be broadcast, so members can participate in their homes. Sunday classes may be held in-person if safe options are implemented or continue virtually (especially when multiple wards meet in the same building and meeting times overlap).

The letter comes more than a year after wards moved their meetings online and gatherings were not permitted to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Earlier this year, some limited worship services and activities began to be held again.