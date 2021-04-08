November 12, 1926 – March 23, 2021 (age 94)

Cleo T. Merrill, ninety-four years old, of Moreno Valley, California, passed away on March 23, 2021, surrounded by family at home.

Cleo was born in Preston, Idaho, to Edward and Alice Talbot on November 12, 1926.

She married Vernon Merrill on October 10, 1945, in Salt Lake City, Utah. After the death of her first husband, she married Robert Rumley on August 8, 1981.

She was a mother, a homemaker, a prized dancer and the best grandma in the world. She had a love for travel, shopping, jewelry, her dogs, and her hair (i.e. it was never out of place).

She was a strong woman with a positive attitude who led by example. She will be deeply missed by friends and family but will receive a warm welcome by those who have passed on before her.

Cleo is preceded in death by two husbands (Vernon and Bob), one daughter (Sandra), four sisters (Zilla, Winona, Ruth and Dorothy) and her brother (Percel). She is survived by two of her three children, seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1200 North 400 West, Trenton, Utah. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Burial will follow at the Trenton Cemetery, 609 South 400 West, Trenton, Utah.