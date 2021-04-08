Coming out of the pandemic local business fared pretty well according to Chamber president

Photo: Rod Boam

LOGAN — With vaccinations on the rise and incidents of COVID-19 on the decline, things may be opening up earlier than expected as far as summer activities are concerned.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce president Jamie Andrus was optimistic and said that, overall, local business fared pretty well overall over the last year.

“When COVID hit last year, the one that we did…immediately was get on the phone and start calling all of the members of the chamber. We got over 300 calls and we just kept asking ‘how are you doing…what are you doing…is there anything we can do for you?’ And surprisingly there were very few who really did have a hard time,” according to Andrus.

She said what makes this place a great place to live is that people help each other, they’re creative and innovative and that helped to weather the storm. Andrus said, like everyone, the chamber has had to adjust.

“We tried our very best during this year to kind of keep things as usual if we could. We continued to do every event…with a virtual option. But we had some in-person(events), as long as it was spaced out and we did it carefully. I think that’s exactly what the businesses are doing too.”

She said one of their very favorite events earlier this year had to be postponed, the chamber’s annual awards gala.

But she said they still did hand out awards at one of their regular luncheons last month. You can find out who the recipients were at CacheChamber-dot-com.

Andrus said some great things they hope to do this year include an economic summit in June, the Chamber golf tournament and the women’s conference in the fall.

AUDIO: Jamie Andrus talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 4-8-2021