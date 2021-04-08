CTC to debut large-cast production of musical “Matilda”

The local Cache Theatre Company is now in rehearsals for its upcoming production of the musical comedy "Matilda," the first large-cast, main-stage show to be presented in Cache Valley since the coronavirus outbreak more than a year ago.

LOGAN – For the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in March of 2020, a local performing arts troupe will debut a full-scale, main-stage musical on April 30.

In contrast to recent small-cast shows, director Whitney Metz says the upcoming Cache Theatre Company production of the Broadway musical “Matilda” will feature a cast of nearly 50 on-stage performers, plus dozens of supporting technicians working backstage.

Performances of the CTC show are slated for April 30 to May 8 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan.

In recent years, the Cache Theatre Company has performed at the intimate Utah Theatre on Center Street. But Metz explains that moving “Matilda” to the nearby Eccles Theatre was necessary to have sufficient seating for a large audience while still providing social distancing space between groups of ticket-holders.

Due to the lingering pandemic, the theater’s staff will screen patrons for coronavirus symptoms at the door during the run of “Matilda.” Audience members will also be required to wear face coverings throughout those performances.

Metz heads a CTC production team that includes Karlee Larsen Workman as music director, Hillary Peterson as choreographer, Cyndi Ford as stage manager and Tommy Jennings as technical director.

The show was actually cast in early 2020, prior to the pandemic, and Metz says that CTC was fortunate to be able to keep those would-be performers waiting patiently during the subsequent year-long postponement of the play’s debut.

The CTC cast of “Matilda” will be led by Ella Kelstrom and Tessa Maughan, who are duel-cast in the title role.

Other principal roles will be preformed by Christian Hoisington, Lydia Carter, Kylie Kjar, Pearson Needham, Tristan Metz, Callum Mckenna, Haven Tietjen, Ellee Downs, Ava Stanger, Olivia Younker, Sierra Stanger, Tyler Jones, Chrissy Webster, Jenn Schmidt, Chris Metz, James Brooksby, Cece Craner, Ryan Leonhardt, Rachel Fillingim and Max Allen.

Those performers will also be supported by a choral ensemble of more than 20 adults and youngsters.

“Matilda” is a musical comedy based on a 1988 novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, the beloved British author of darkly comic stories for children. Originally developed by the Royal Shakespeare Company, “Matilda” debuted in the West End theater district of London in 2011 and on Broadway in 2013. The show’s staging and score have earned numerous honors, including five Tony Awards.

Curtain times for evening performances of “Matilda” will be 7:30 p.m. on April 30 and May 1, 3, 6, 7 and 8. Matinee performances of the musical will be offered at 1:30 p.m. on May 1 and 8.