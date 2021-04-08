January 1, 1977 – April 5, 2021 – (age 44)

David William McKay, 44, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 5, 2021 at the home of his sister following surgery.

He was born on January 1, 1977 in Ogden, Utah, a son of Ramon Sorenson and Judith Keoppel Mckay.

He graduated from Ogden High School in 1995. David worked as a stocker at Smith’s Food King.

He married Tiffany Hawkins in Las Vegas, Nevada and she preceded him in death.

David likes to play poker stars, skate boarding, loved to walk the Ogden Park Way, shopping at Costco and favorite pastime to cook for his family. David loved his nieces and nephews.

Surviving is his son, Austyn McKay; his mother, Judie Barker; 10 siblings, Bryant McKay; Gary McKay; Timmy McKay; Tina McKay; Tamara Angeloff; Kymberly King-Hanson; Debra Adams; Ramon McKay; Randall McKay; Russell McKay.

He was preceded in death by his father, wife, Tiffany and his brother, Steven King.

A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 between 1:00 – 3:00pm. Address is 5695 Regency Drive, Uintah, Utah.

David will be interred in the Lindquist’s Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden, Utah at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.