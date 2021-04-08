Douglas W. Jensen, 70, passed away April 7, 2021, of a brain tumor.

He was born August 20, 1950 in Preston, Idaho, the son of Marion James Jensen and Catharine Winward Jensen.

He married Patricia Thomas on January 31, 1975 in the Logan, Utah Temple.

Douglas graduated from Mesa High School in 1968 and was awarded the “Best Defensive Football Player”. He danced with the Mia Dancers and performed in Preston, Idaho the summer of 1968. He served a mission in Hawaii from 1969 – 1971.

He attended Utah State University, serving as ASUSU student body officer as the Financial Vice President his senior year. He graduated in 1974 with a Finance degree. He earned an MBA from Utah State in 1993 and his CPA designation in 2005.

Douglas worked as an insurance agent for about 15 years and in 1995 he began employment with Nucor Steel on their finance “team”. He started in the Utah plant in Plymouth, and in 1999 transferred to the Jewett, Texas plant for 11 years. In 2010, he joined the Nucor finance team in Memphis, Tennesse and was there until he retired in 2019.

Douglas loved scouting and enjoyed serving in various positions for many years. Although he never earned the Eagle Scout award, he loved helping young men, especially his son Jonathan, achieve the Eagle rank. Douglas was honored to receive the Silver Beaver award in 1986.

Douglas had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and served in many positions throughout the years. He was called as Bishop of the Logan 12th Ward in 1976, and again as Bishop of the Bartlett 1st Ward in 2016. Douglas was always happiest when he was serving the youth.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Patricia, of College Station, Texas; one daughter and one son, Jennifer (Jared) Downs, College Station, Texas; Jonathan Douglas (Jamie) Jensen, Saratoga Springs, Utah, 6 grandchildren, Doug’s “babies”, Ashley, Landon, Cole, Declan, Claire, and Ethan, 2 sisters and 5 brothers, Catharine (Scott) Seamons, Mink Creek, Idaho; Silvia (Doran) Moore, Yuma, Arizona; Michael Jensen, Gunnison, Utah; Robin (Eleanor) Jensen, Fielding, Utah; Bill (Robinette) Jensen, Hyde Park, Utah; and Marc Jensen, Preston, Idaho and a sister-in-law, Anita Jensen, Preston, Idaho.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, brother, David Jensen, infant sister Marlene Jensen, and sister-in-law, Jody Jensen.

The sweetest tribute came from Douglas’ three-year-old grandson, “Grandpa is my best friend!”

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Friday, April 15, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30am prior to the services.

Interment will be in the Whitney Cemetery, 1400 East Road, Preston, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.