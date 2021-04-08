Fire fighters conducting prescribed burns in Providence Canyon

Providence Canyon from the Rock Quarry (Will Feelright)

LOGAN — Residents on the southeast side of Cache Valley may notice an increase of smoke Thursday, as authorities clear dead timber in a part of Providence Canyon. The smoke will be coming from multiple prescribed burns taking place within the first mile of the canyon.

In a press release, the Logan Ranger District reported fire personnel are planning to burn several slash piles in a 15-acre area.

Slash piles are made up of timber, primarily juniper trees and underbrush that were cleared and gathered last year.

The prescribed burns are a part of the Three Canyons Wildlife Habitat Treatment Project, in coordination with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands and Cache County resources will participate in the implementation of the project.

The press release stated that during the prescribed burns, smoke could temporarily impact Providence City residents. To protect the public and firefighters, the Providence Canyon road and trail may be temporarily closed for short periods of time.

