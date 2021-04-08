Fire fighters conducting prescribed burns in Sardine Canyon

Slash piles in Dry Canyon (Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service).

LOGAN — Motorists traveling through Sardine Canyon, US-89/91, will notice areas of smoke Thursday, as fire crews clear dead timber near Mt. Pisgah. The smoke will be coming from multiple prescribed burns taking place above the Pisgah Stone Products rock quarry.

Cache County Fire Marshall Jason Winn said county fire personnel are burning several slash piles in the area.

Slash piles are made up of timber and underbrush that were cleared and gathered last year.

Winn said the slash piles are burned this time of year because the threat of a forest fire right now is lower.

The fires were planned for Wednesday but had to be rescheduled for Thursday when conditions were better. They should not prohibit any closures in the canyon.

Winn said smoke will be visible throughout the southern part of Cache Valley while the prescribed burns take place. Fire fighters will be on-site through the entire operation, and residents don’t need to contact 911.

A similar prescribed burn is also taking place near the mouth of Providence Canyon. US Forest Service crews are burning several slash piles in a 15-acre area.

will@cvradio.com